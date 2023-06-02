Local hospice benefits largely from Smile Cookie campaign

A local hospice is a gracious recipient of funds raised through the Tim Hortons' Smile Cookie campaign.

Hospice Huronia – Tomkins House received $87,438 from Midland, Penetanguishene and Tay Township restaurant owners.

Brian and Joanne Smith, Janet and Kim Trude and Phil and Catharine Beaupre are the owners who decided to take part in the initiative.

The amount raised is part of a three-year-$100,000 commitment from the owners to Hospice Huronia, but that goal was blown out of the water with $203,237.61 raised.

"In 2020, when the Tim Hortons families told us that we would be the recipient of Smile Cookie proceeds for three years, we were ecstatic. We had just opened Tomkins House when COVID hit, and our fundraising opportunities were minimal," said Debbie Kesheshian, Hospice Huronia executive director.

"This partnership has truly had a significant impact not only financially but with awareness as well. This year so many people told us how excited they were to support Hospice with a Smile Cookie, and we are so grateful."

Across the country, the Smile Cookie campaign raised $19.7 million for local charities and community groups.

"My heartfelt thanks goes out to everyone who made this happen, including all of our passionate restaurant owners, team members and volunteers who helped us dot eyes and create smiles," said Axel Schwan, Tim Hortons' president.

Hospice Huronia provides support in the homes of clients reaching the end of life.