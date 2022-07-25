Local hospitals conserving epidural supplies amidst global shortage

Bringing a life into this world is said to be one of the most rewarding experiences, but it can also be the most painful.

Many women opt for an epidural during childbirth, but local hospitals say there is a global shortage of raw materials critical to making supplies for the procedure.

“You don’t know until you’re in it, so for me, I just think if I can’t do it naturally, I would absolutely get an epidural,” said Ariana Fierling, who’s expecting her first child in December.

Fierling, a Kitchener resident, plans to deliver at Grand River Hospital (GRH) and said the shortage of epidural supplies is an “added layer of anxiety.”

GRH is one of three local hospitals where officials say they still have supplies in stock, but they have not said how much there is or how long it will last.

“I was just kind of in shock, and my mind was racing,” said Fierling, “I just started thinking, what if I’m not able to have one [epidural] or it's extremely painful?”

Rachel Farquhar, a Kitchener resident, is expecting her third child's birth at GRH in January and said the shortage is unsettling.

“It’s scary you don’t know how your body will handle it, and having the choice whether you’re feeling the pain yet or not, could really ease your mind,” said Farquhar.

Melissa Skinner, the vice-president of patient services and chief nursing executive said in an email: “from what we understand, there is a shortage in raw materials that the epidural catheters are made of leading to this global shortage. Every site is working as hard as it can to find alternate products and make those available, but it is a challenge.”

Skinner said the hospitals are meeting regularly to assess the supply at each site and will share resources when necessary. She also encouraged families to start discussing alternatives with their physicians and midwife groups ahead of their due dates.

“There are other medical and more sort of natural options available, and maybe exploring that would be a good way to go,” suggested Elena Neiterman, a health sciences professor at the University of Waterloo with expertise in women’s reproductive experiences.

She said a bath or even an acupressure massage can help reduce pain during labour. Neiterman added that it’s important expectant mothers also take care of their mental health in preparation for delivery.