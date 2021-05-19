Local hospitals to gradually resume non-emergent, same-day surgeries

Waterloo-Wellington hospitals are working to resume non-emergent, same-day procedures in the near future.

At the height of the third wave of COVID-19, the province ordered hospitals to ramp down elective procedures to ensure there was enough space for COVID-19 patients. On Wednesday, a memo from Ontario Health said hospitals can start offering day procedures again. In a news release, officials with local hospitals said COVID-19 patients will remain a priority in Ontario.

“Hospitals in the Waterloo-Wellington have been planning for the gradual resumption of non-emergent and non-urgent surgeries and procedures,” said Lee Fairclough, the regional lead for COVID-19 response, in the release. “We know the worry people are experiencing as they are waiting for surgeries and want to resume them as soon as feasible. We will be working together as a region to formulate a plan that balances resumption of these services with the care pressures of the third wave of COVID-19.”

The release said regional hospitals are still operating with additional ICU beds, meaning some operating room teams have been redeployed. They're also still receiving transfers from GTA hospitals, although those have dropped off in the past week.

Patients will be contacted about any rescheduled procedures.

“As a region, we will continue to closely monitor COVID cases, and respond quickly,” said Fairclough. “It will take time to fully restore surgical and procedural care in our hospitals; but I am glad we’re at this point in the process.”

More information will be released in the coming days.