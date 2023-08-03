Local housing market remains 'fairly balanced': LSTAR

Despite an interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada last month, the local housing market remained “balanced” in July, the London St. Thomas Association of Realtors (LSTAR) said on Thursday.

According to LSTAR, 640 homes were sold in the region in July 2023, up 19.6 per cent over this time last year. In addition, the local housing supply increased from 2.2 months of inventory in June to 2.9 months of inventory in July.

During this same period, 1,333 new listings came onto the market this month, up 8.2 per cent over last year.

“In July 2023, LSTAR’s overall sales-to-new-listings ratio sat at 48 per cent, indicating a fairly balanced market,” said 2023 LSTAR President Adam Miller.

Miller said despite the latest interest rake hike by the Bank of Canada, it “barely” put a dent in the region’s July home sales and prices, which he said is due to the local market’s appeal.

“This speaks not only to the local market’s appeal and resilience, but also to the huge demand for housing sparked by the increased immigration, which, according to a recent study, reached unprecedented levels in the last 12 months,” he added.

In July 2023, the average home price in the region came in at $668,821, which according to LSTAR is slightly lower than in June, but 1.7 per cent higher than this time a year ago.

In July, the single family home was the most popular type of dwelling sold, with condominium townhouses coming in second place, and apartments coming in third.

"Despite London being identified as the most competitive housing market in Ontario, homes in LSTAR's jurisdiction continue to maintain their affordability compared to other major Ontario and Canadian centers,” Miller said.