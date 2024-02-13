Local humane society hopes to spark connections at Valentine's Day event
Love is in the air at the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth.
The organization is hosting walk-in adoption events for Valentine’s Day, and they’re hoping it will be love at first sight for attendees and some of the animals of the animals in their care.
CEO Victoria Baby said the local humane society currently has 120 animals in need of forever homes.
“We are hoping our community will choose adoption this week and help us find homes for the pets in our care, as well as open up space for those on our waiting lists looking for help,” Baby said.
The walk-in adoption event will take place Wednesday, Feb. 14 at both of the humane society’s locations:
- From 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Kitchener Waterloo Humane Society, 250 Riverbend Dr., Kitchener
- From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Stratford Perth Humane Society, 125 Griffith Rd., Stratford
Regular appointments will be paused for the day.
Regular adoption fees apply:
- Adult dog, $400
- Adult cat, $325
- Rabbits, $50
- Guinea Pig, $25
Adult dog and cat adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, parasite treatment, microchip, vaccines and food. Rabbits include spay/neuter and microchip.
