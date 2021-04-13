Local ideas for keeping children busy during April break

With the kids off school enjoying spring break, parents may be looking for a break, too.

There are plenty of free, COVID-friendly activities to do at home which involve supporting local.

FOR KIDS WHO LOVE STEM

Orbax, Co-Founder of Royal City Science, says his team is hosting different STEM-based learning adventures every day. The activities allow kids to explore science, technology, engineering and math both inside and out.

"Our concept is called, Mission STEM-possible,” Orbax said.

Each morning, kids are given a different project or experiment, to complete on their own. Some of which may need parental supervision. At 3:30 everyday kids can then log onto a free Zoom session to discuss and learn more.

“Junior scientists who have gone out for the day and done some activities can get a chance to actually talk to people who are researchers in that field and discuss what they've learned," Orbax said.

FOR KIDS WHO LOVE DINOSAURS

THEMUSEUM in Kitchener is exploring the pre-historic this week with virtual shows.

Katelynn Dietrich, Director of Public Programs and Special Projects, says their week of virtual activities ranges from wildlife shows to crafts.

“It includes a dinosaur story time, and a show from Little Ray's Reptile Center. We've also had a Bird's of Prey show that aired [Monday] but families can still watch it on TheMuseumTV on our YouTube channel,” Dietrich said.

LIBRARIES HAVE MANY ACTIVITIES, TOO

Local libraries are also offering virtual events for all ages.

“There are a lot of art programs,” said Manager of Public Services for the Guelph Public Library, Michelle Campbell.

“Pokemon Trivia is Wednesday night for kids. We have our regular story time for our preschoolers.”

Campbell says secondary students have options as well, including a Skills Ontario workshop for teens.

She says their online activates are very popular and pre-registration is necessary.

A number of local libraries remain open for curb-side pick up as well. Campbell suggests if you’re not sure what you want to read, try a ‘book bundle.’

“Sometimes they just say ‘surprise me’ and we can put a package together for them.”

Beyond books many branches also offer board games, and some even have sports or hobby equipment available to rent.

The Waterloo Public Library offers puzzles amongst other lesser-known items and activities.

The Kitchener Public Library is hosting a virtual visit to the Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory, along with other virtual events.