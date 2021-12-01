Local Indigenous artists featured at holiday market

A holiday market showcasing local First Nations, Métis and Inuit artists is happening at the River Cree Casino this weekend.

The first annual Holiday Market at the River Cree will include Indigenous cuisine, daily entertainment, and over 50 vendors.

Pictures with Santa are available for free all weekend.

The market runs Dec. 3 to 5, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

A list of vendors and entertainers is available online.

The holiday market is free to attend.