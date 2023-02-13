Local kids kick off Random Act of Kindness Week at Erie Shores Healthcare
Two Leamington kids are helping start Random Act of Kindness Week at Erie Shores Healthcare with special messages.
Lauren Meadow and Lily Mayhew dropped off dozens of hand-made valentine’s at the Leamingotn hospital on Monday morning.
Why? The answer is simple, according to mom, Chantelle Meadows: “To spread love and kindness”.
Ten local youth volunteered their time to create more than 60 valentines with messages of support.
Two staff members of Erie Shores Healthcare accepted the valentines to be distributed to patients Tuesday.
Along with Meadows and Mayhew, Hudson and Tanner Langley, Ariana Dodge, Riley and Abbey Tofflemire plus Adrien and Brooklynn Campeau all helped make the valentines.
“Wow you’re going to make the day for these people!” said one of the staff members.
Meadows tells CTV News this is the fifth year these kids are trying to brighten a strangers life while in hospital.
The third week in February is Random Acts of Kindness Week according to a foundation with the same name.
Friday, Feb. 17 is Random Acts of Kindness Day.
