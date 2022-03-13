Local landmark Cabri Hotel destroyed by fire
Video Journalist CTV News Saskatoon
Tyler Barrow
The town of Cabri saw one its most prominent buildings burn to the ground early Saturday morning.
This was confirmed by the hotel’s Facebook page.
The hotel thanked community members, volunteers and others for their work to help put out the blaze in the three-storey building.
