Local lawn bowling athlete and coach heading to Commonwealth Games

Two men from Kitchener are heading to Birmingham, England to represent Team Canada’s lawn bowling team at the 2022 Commonwealth Games from July 28 to Aug. 8. According to a news release from Commonwealth Sport Canada, John Bezear will compete in the pairs and fours events for Canada. He is one of ten athletes selected to the team. Darryl Fitzgerald was selected as a coach for the Canada lawn bowling team. Fitzgerald already has proven success as a coach. He won the 2017 World Youth Championship gold, and is the current coach of the U-18 Canadian National Champion, Owen Kirby. The team is made up of five female and five male athletes, and led by Ryan Bester from Hanover, ON. “The Commonwealth Games are the biggest multi-sport event on the lawn bowls competition calendar. We are thrilled to be on our way to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games with such a strong team of athletes,” Anna Mees, Chief Executive Officer of Bowls Canada said in the release. “We had solid performances in 2018 on the Gold Coast and we are looking to build on that momentum this summer in Birmingham.” A total of 11 lawn bowling events will be held from July 29 to Aug. 6.