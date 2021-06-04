Local leaders win national roles lobbying for municipalities

Three local politicians will be at the forefront of lobbying efforts as municipalities seek greater assistance and co-operation from the federal government.

On Friday, the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) acclaimed Strathroy-Caradoc Mayor Joanne Vanderheyden as its president for the next year.

FCM is the unified voice of more than 2,000 municipalities across Canada, engaging national party leaders and shaping policy priorities.

Vanderheyden expects her term to include a heavy focus on COVID-19 recovery.

“Building that stronger Canada will require unprecedented partnership among orders of government, and as the governments closest to people’s daily lives, we’re here to say: we’re ready.”

Meanwhile, London Deputy Mayor Josh Morgan was re-elected to a fourth-term on the FCM board of directors.

Afterwards he tweeted, “As we approach the recovery, and with a federal election on the horizon, the work of FCM for Canadian municipalities has never been more important.”

Deputy Mayor of Thames Centre Kelly Elliott was elected by FCM delegates to sit on its board for the first time.

Elliott expressed optimism about working with local leaders on national issues.

“It’s an honour to sit with (Joanne Vanderheyden) on Middlesex County council, our Women’s Caucus of Middlesex, as well as the FCM Board,” she tweeted. “Congratulations Joanne! Let the fun begin!”