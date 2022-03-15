Local lottery players win $198K from Lotto 6/49 draw
CTV News London Assignment Editor
Matt Thompson
Local lottery players from the London and St. Thomas area area imagining the freedom after winning Lotto 6/49.
The group of nine won the second prize in the Oct. 9, 2021 Lotto 6/49 draw $198,229.50.
Most of the players live in London with others from St. Thomas, Port Stanley and Union.
As an added bonus, the group also won $2 from its Encore numbers.
