Local lottery players win $198K from Lotto 6/49 draw

Local lottery players from the London and St. Thomas area area imagining the freedom after winning Lotto 6/49.

The group of nine won the second prize in the Oct. 9, 2021 Lotto 6/49 draw $198,229.50.

Most of the players live in London with others from St. Thomas, Port Stanley and Union.

As an added bonus, the group also won $2 from its Encore numbers.