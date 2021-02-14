On this Valentine’s Day, Albertans are showing their love for each other, and local businesses, providing a much-needed boost to some who've been struggling through the pandemic.

Beau Villa Flowers in Beaumont has been in business for four decades. It was busy for Valentine’s Day on Sunday, but the shop’s current owner Ursula Lemke said customer loyalty has been alive and well since the start of the pandemic.

Lemke said sales are up 20 per cent, and she attributes it to the bigger message flowers are sending during these lonely times.

“This year has been about showing support and love and being there for each other, even though you can’t be visiting right?” she said.

Rob Boyd is picking up something for this wife, and he appreciates the sense of community that comes with shopping local.

“You’ve got to keep your spirits up. It’s an important time to come together and just keep your positive spirit going,” he said.

And then there’s Max Majdnia. His flower order is sending not just love, but hope to his fiancée. She was supposed to be his wife by now.

“We were supposed to get married last year, but unfortunately due to circumstances, we had to hold off,” he said.

He’s pulling out all the stops, ordering in a meal, chocolates and stuffed animals. He said it won’t replace the vows put on hold or seeing the relatives overseas that were to going to attend, but showing that while much has changed, some things never will.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk.