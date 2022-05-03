Local man charged in Fort Saskatchewan armed robbery

A 19-year-old from Fort Saskatchewan has been charged in connection to an armed robbery and assault.

Tyson Deshawn Manitopyes is charged with:

robbery with an offensive weapon;

aggravated assault;

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; and

two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

On May 1, he allegedly assaulted an employee at a business on Westpark Boulevard in Fort Saskatchewan with a "baton style weapon" and stole $200 in cash. A second person was also hurt in the incident.

Manitopyes is in police custody and scheduled to appear in court on May 5 in Fort Saskatchewan.