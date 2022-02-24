Local man hoping to buy every nurse in Regina a cup of coffee through fundraiser

A local man started a fundraiser to support Regina nurses working during the pandemic, hoping to buy each one a coffee.

Patrick Hurst has suffered from a chronic illness most of his life and decided he wanted to find a way to honour the nurses working, during a recent stay over at the hospital,

“I have had a back seat view to some of the things going on in the wards and some of the pressures and stresses that nurses in particular have been under,” said Hurst.

Hurst decided to set up a fundraiser to show nurses that people are grateful for the work that they do.

“I came up with the concept that maybe the community could remind them that we haven’t forgotten you were still appreciative of you we know what you are up against and were still grateful,” said Hurst.

The average price of a cup of coffee is $2.20 and Hurst is trying to raise $5328 to supply the more than 2200 nurses that currently work in Regina at Pasqua and Regina General Hospital.

He is hoping that even just a cup of coffee can help make the nurses feel appreciated.

“For that ten minutes I am hoping that they get a sense that the community is still behind them we are still grateful we still have their backs,” said Hurst.