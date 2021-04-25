Local manufacturer expanding PPE producing capabilities

A local manufacturer is continuing to expand its ability to produce personal protective equipment (PPE) after switching gears at the start of the pandemic.

Molden Precision Components (MPC) in Shanty Bay is still producing automotive parts but is also making more PPE than ever before. At the start of the pandemic, the factory switched gears to producing face shields but is also creating sanitizer.

"It's been a massive evolution for us," said President David Yeaman. "We were already started into medical just pre-pandemic, we had our contract, and the pandemic just accelerated that like you wouldn't believe."

Yeaman said the manufacturing sanitizer line, set to begin this upcoming summer, will be the first of its kind in the country. It will be produced at the MPC's expanded location after adding 45,000 square feet.

"It was an incredible year of lots of highs and lows and survival," said Yeaman. "It's been an amazing journey, and we've learned a lot, and we've grown our team, and we've come out of it strong, and we've been able to do that by manufacturing products that are helping out people for COVID. Not only for now, but for the future."

MPC is also planning to build a 1-million square foot health innovation park, bringing together multiple medical companies to work towards Canada's health security needs.