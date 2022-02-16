Local March break camps react to province increasing capacity limits

With March break less than one month away, the latest provincial announcement about loosening pandemic restrictions could mean good news for families still looking for a last minute spot in camp.

Camp organizers across the region had been planning for reduced capacity, but now that Ontario plans to lift most restrictions on March 1, some are increasing capacity.

Owner of Volpe Martial Arts in Kitchener, Sifu Volpe, said his studio is excited to up capacity for March break camps, allowing more kids an opportunity to get active.

As per updated provincial rules, he will not be asking for vaccine passports.

Meanwhile others, like the YMCA's Camp Ki-Wa-Y, will not be operating at full capacity.

"At this point, when it comes to children, we strongly believe that it's our job to protect their health and well-being as best as we can," said Caitie Wright, general manager at YMCA Three Rivers Camping. "So nothing is changing for us. We are going to be outdoors, we will have smaller group sizes and a lower capacity, just so we can ease back into things."

Similarly, the University of Guelph Athletics Centre's March break offerings will continue as originally planned.

"(The provincial announcement) won't have any impact in terms of capacity for our camps," said manager of fitness Jennifer O'Neill.

Kitchener’s Artshine said their camps will continue with capacity limits and daily health screening for campers. A spokesperson for the organization said “Our priority is keeping our staff and our community members safe.”

For some, the provincial announcement doesn't leave enough time to prepare.

"These two years, it’s really been a challenge I think being able to plan ahead," said Nathan Skoufis, owner of Guelph Family Martial Arts.

Skoufis said he typically opens registration for March break and summer camps in December. Since things were very different three months ago, that didn’t happen this year.

"We like giving parents a lot of time to plan, unfortunately nothing for March break this year or summer camps – sadly – I think its something kids really look forward to," he said.