Local market celebrates Black entrepreneurship
Edmonton Volunteer collective Black Owned Market Edmonton (BOM YEG) is partnering up with the Art Gallery of Alberta (AGA) to host 15 Black-owned business vendors this weekend.
BOM YEG’s Black Futures Market offers everything from skincare to children’s books.
“It’s really just an opportunity to celebrate the future of Black Canadians,” said Rochelle Ignacio, market manager at BOM YEG.
Established in July 2020, the collective aims to guide Black business owners through the steps of the industry, including accessing capital or navigating hurdles like insurance and regulations.
“We’re providing a safe and welcoming atmosphere for Black entrepreneurs to market their products and services and really connect with the wider Edmonton community,” Ignacio said.
This Saturday and Sunday, Edmontonians can stop in at the AGA and make their way to its Manning Hall atrium to browse handmade goods and take in artwork created by Alberta’s Black community.
BOM YEG’s Black Futures Market will run until 4 P-M Sunday and is free to enter. The collective’s feature market is planned to return to the city in July.
