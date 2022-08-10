Local Memorial Cup winner brings cup home

Barrie will soon welcome a very special guest.

Barrie local Philippe Daoust is bringing home the Memorial Cup after a stunning win with the Saint John Sea Dogs over the Hamilton Bulldogs 6-3 in June 2022.

Daoust himself was no slouch scoring six points in the tournament, including an assist and first star of the game in the tournament opener.

Daoust’s roots started locally playing minor hockey for the North Central Predators in Orillia, and the Barrie Colts AAA hockey associations.

Daoust began this season with the Belleville Senators, and his (Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) rights were acquired from Moncton by the Sea Dogs at the trade deadline. Daoust signed with the Ottawa Senators after the NHL club selected him in the 2020 Draft (sixth round, 158th overall).

The Memorial Cup was first awarded in 1919 and is considered one of the hardest trophies to win, with over 60 teams vying for the championship. This was the 102 championship of the Memorial Cup.

Daoust is bringing the Memorial Cup home for everyone to see on Sat. Aug. 13 at 9 am – 10:30 am, at the Mind to Muscle training facility located at 500 Huronia Road, Barrie.