Local mental health programs receive $20,000 boost thanks to Bridge 2 Bridge campaign

The Bridge 2 Bridge fundraising campaign crossed the finish line Thursday morning having raised $20,000 toward local mental health programs.

Fundraising organizer Josh Horan took part in a symbolic final leg of the race concluding this year’s campaign by starting his run at 8:30 a.m. at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare to the Canadian Mental Health Association office where he finished at the Ouellette Campus Healing Garden to present cheques to the benefitting organizations.

“2021 was more successful compared to 2020 as far as the funds that were raised, connections made, positivity spread and heightened awareness of the cause,” Horan said in a news release. “There are too many sponsors and groups to thank for this year’s success which ultimately support patients who need these services in Windsor-Essex.”

The $20,000 raised from the event will be used for the new Mental Health Assessment Centre at Windsor Regional Hospital, supporting mental health and addictions programs at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare and supporting mental health outreach for high priority populations including newcomers, agri-workers, Indigenous, 2SLGBTQ+ and youth initiatives at the CMHA.

“The new unit has had an enormous impact on our patients who walk into our emergency room desperately seeking help. In order to continue to assist patients in the best way possible, we require financial support from fundraisers such as Bridge 2 Bridge,” said vice president of mental health services at WRH Jonathan Foster. “The therapeutic elements of the unit assist individuals suffering from a possible psychiatric episode by providing a calm and quiet space. I want to thank Josh for supporting mental health programs, which are often overlooked when it comes to fundraising initiatives.”

As part of the virtual fundraiser between May 1 to Aug. 31, participants were asked to register either alone or with a team and walk, cycle, run or rollerblade between one to 10 km or half a marathon.