Local motorcycle ride raises money for Barrie Seniors' homes

The 18th annual Young at Heart Motorcycle Ride for IOOF Seniors Homes returned on Saturday.

Hundreds of people participated in the annual event, which partners with Barrie Harley Davidson to raise money for long term care beds.

The annual event supports IOOF’s campaign to expand its 10 Brooks St. in Barrie facility to a 226-bed long-term care home.

To achieve that goal, the campaign, which saw hundreds of motorcyclists drive through the city, aims to continue raising money for 64 new long-term care beds.

Organizers say they raised 16 thousand dollars from the Saturday ride, and the event has raised $282,000 since its inception.