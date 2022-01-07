Local MP tests positive for COVID-19
Staff
CTVNewsLondon.ca
London Fanshawe NDP Member of Parliament, Lindsay Mathyssen took to her twitter feed on Friday to announce she tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid test.
Mathyssen says she's following all public health guidelines and has had two COVID-19 vaccines.
Yesterday, after I started getting symptoms I took a rapid test and tested positive for COVID-19. I’m isolating & following all public health guidelines. I’m double vaccinated which will protect me from serious illness & encourage everyone to get vaccinated & the booster ASAP.— Lindsay Mathyssen (@LMathys) January 7, 2022
