Local MP tests positive for COVID-19

London Fanshawe NDP Member of Parliament, Lindsay Mathyssen took to her twitter feed on Friday to announce she tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid test.

Mathyssen says she's following all public health guidelines and has had two COVID-19 vaccines.

Yesterday, after I started getting symptoms I took a rapid test and tested positive for COVID-19. I’m isolating & following all public health guidelines. I’m double vaccinated which will protect me from serious illness & encourage everyone to get vaccinated & the booster ASAP.