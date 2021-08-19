Local MPP Rick Nicholls expelled from Ontario PC caucus

Chatham-Kent-Leamington member of provincial parliament Rick Nicholls has been booted from the Ontario PC caucus for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Three days ago, I received a call from the campaign manager for the Ontario PC 2022 re-election campaign,” explains Nicholls Thursday. “Unfortunately, in a demeaning tone, this individual threatened that I will be expelled from the Ontario PC caucus if I do not vaccinate by 5 p.m. today.”

Despite that call, Nicholls says, for personal reasons, he stands by his decision not to get vaccinated.

“I took the premier at his word that vaccination is a choice. That all Ontarians have a constitutional right to make such a choice,” he adds. “Under no circumstances, nor should any other Ontarian be forced or coerced against their will.”

Premier Doug Ford issued a statement late Thursday afternoon.

"MPP Rick Nicholls has failed to provide a legitimate reason for exemption from vaccination. As a consequence, he is no longer a sitting member of the PC caucus and will not be permitted to seek re-election as a PC candidate."

Ford went on to say elected officials are expected and should be held to a higher standard.

"The very nature of their work requires political leaders to interact daily with members of the public, including those most vulnerable to COVID-19. It is my expectation that every PC caucus member and candidate not only support the role vaccines play in the fight against COVID-19, but also be vaccinated to protect themselves and the people in their community."

Windsor West MPP Lisa Gretzky is curious as to why there’s no vaccine mandate for educators or health care workers but for the premier's own caucus.

“The premier has known for months based on his own science table and the health experts that this is the direction he should’ve been going with workers who work with high risk populations.”

An email sent to caucus members by Chief Whip Lorne Coe and obtained by CTV News Toronto states PC MPPs must provide either him or Government House Leader Paul Calandra with proof of vaccination or a statement signed by a physician medically exempting them from vaccination.

“Due to the nature of their work which involves daily interaction with members of the public, including the most vulnerable, it is our expectation that every single PC Caucus member and candidate be vaccinated,” Ford’s office said in an email Tuesday.

"Mr. Nicholls is free to make his own decisions,” said Dr. David Colby, Chatham-Kent’s Medical Officer of Health, on Thursday when questioned by local media about Nicholls’ status. “I have had discussions with him on that and if he wants to get vaccinated I will make sure that that happens."

Nicholls is one of two MPPs who remain unvaccinated. The other, Scarborough Centre MPP Christina Mitas, was provided with a medical exemption, CTV News Toronto has learned, though the Premier’s Office would not say on what grounds the exemption was granted. The remainder of the party is fully vaccinated.

“The science is clear that vaccination is a great idea,” Dr. Colby added. “This is really a surge of delta variant among the unvaccinated and the message is clear everybody needs to get vaccinated.”

With files from CTV Toronto