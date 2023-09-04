Local MPP takes on significant housing role in cabinet

Elgin-Middlesex-London MPP Rob Flack will be taking on a new role in the cabinet shuffle with a focus on attainable housing.

Premier Doug Ford announced changes to his cabinet Monday in an effort to “build Ontario” and address the province’s housing crisis.

“As our province’s population and economy grow, it’s never been more important for us to build Ontario,” Ford said in a news releasse. “As we continue to attract billions of dollars in new investments to create better jobs with bigger paycheques, we have the right team in place to get it done. We’ll never stop working on behalf of the people of Ontario to build the homes, highways and public transit our growing communities need.”

Flack has been named the Associate Minister of Housing with a specific mandate on attainable housing and modular homes. He will report to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

This council shake up comes the same day Minister of Housing, Steve Clark, resigned saying in a letter posted to social media, the housing crisis “demands someone who is not a distraction from the important work that needs to be done.”

Ford’s changes to the Executive Council include:

Paul Calandra becomes Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing;

Prabmeet Sarkaria becomes Minister of Transportation;

Caroline Mulroney becomes President of the Treasury Board;

Stan Cho becomes Minister of Long-Term Care;

Rob Flack becomes Associate Minister of Housing with a specific mandate on attainable housing and modular homes reporting to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing;

Todd McCarthy becomes Associate Minister of Transportation reporting to the Minister of Transportation; and

Nina Tangri becomes Associate Minister of Small Business reporting to the Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade.

Andrea Khanjin will expand their role and assume responsibilities as Deputy Government House Leader reporting to Paul Calandra, who will remain Government House Leader. Caroline Mulroney will also remain Minister of Francophone Affairs in addition to her added responsibilities.

All other ministers maintain their existing portfolios.

Ford will be holding a media conference Tuesday at 10 a.m., at Queens Park.