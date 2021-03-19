Hospitals and public health employees are among the top public sector earners for 2020.
The annual Ontario Sunshine List was released Friday, naming those who made $100,000 or more during the previous year.
Thanks to the pandemic, it's no surprise the top local earners work in public health and hospitals.
They include:
- Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, Medical Officer of Health for the Region of Waterloo - $292,185.61
- Dr. Nicola Mercer, Medical Officer of Health for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph - $307,891.86
- Ron Gagnon, President of Grand River Hospital - $516,745.87
- Lee Fairclough, President of St. Mary’s Hospital - $283,360.13
- Patrick Gaskin, President of Cambridge Memorial Hospital - $343,562.01
The province says about 75% of the growth on the annual list is due to increases in hospitals, boards of public health and school board sectors.
Local school officials also made the Sunshine List:
- Feridun Hamdullahpur, President of the University of Waterloo - $474,081.23
- Deborah MacLatchy, President of Wilfrid Laurier University - $375,692.36
- John Tibbits, President of Conestoga College - $409,707.37
Other top earners come from policing:
- Bryan Larkin, Chief of Waterloo Regional Police Service - $330,811.23
- Gordon Cobey, Chief of Guelph Police - $240,160.18
Also on the list, Region of Waterloo Chair Karen Redman, who brought in $180,043.08 last year.
Click here for the full Sunshine List.
According to the province, pandemic-related payments such as significant overtime hours or pandemic pay contributed to higher incomes for some employees.
They also say the average reported salary decreased slightly in 2020, to $125,000 from $127,000 in 2019.