Local ninja warriors head to world championships

Local athletes are heading to Las Vegas, Nev., to battle it out and claim the title of number one ninja warrior.

The Ultimate Ninja Athlete Association world championships will pit international ninjas against each other, and 45 Albertans will fight it out on the obstacle course from July 21 to 23.

A good portion of those are from right here in Edmonton.

Tim Gourlay, owner of Edmonton and Calgary's Fitset Ninja gyms, says about 10 per cent of the international athletes headed to Nevada train at his facilities, a number that will put Edmonton on the ninja warrior map.

“I’m pretty proud that so many athletes out of this gym and out of Edmonton have qualified and are making the trip down there,” Gourlay said. “I’m excited. I’m pumped. I’m a little bit nervous about what to expect, but I know our athletes are going to do awesome.”

Ninja athletes are specially trained in a unique set of skills for obstacle course racing, including gymnastics, strength training, parkour and problem solving. It’s a sport that has made its way to the mainstream through the television show, American Ninja Warrior.

Gourlay, a former professional athlete, initially started the gym as a way to get people having fun with fitness. As he learned about the sport, he said he saw the potential for more serious training programs and competitions. Now, the gym has one of the strongest teams in the country, with athletes ranging in age from seven to over 50.

Jacob Klyne, one of the gym’s younger competitors, said that being a ninja is a mindset and all about balance.

“A ninja is somebody who works not only on the physical but also on the mental mindset of parkour,” Klyne said. “ Because you want to be serious enough to actually train, work hard and be good. But you also want to have a bit of fun and silliness.”

Nothing is impossible in ninja, he added. Some obstacles just need a little more training.

Brynn Friesen, a ninja warrior and coach at Fitset, believes ninja is a great sport for kids. All four of her children go to Fitset, and she will be competing in Nevada alongside two of them.

“As a parent, obviously you always want your kids active, you want them trying new things,” Friesen said. “Especially with self-esteem, you want them to grow and develop in a healthy way – challeng[ing] themselves.

“And ninja is kind of that perfect combination.”

Brynn is a former pole vaulter on the national Canadian track and field team, and says ninja was an opportunity to keep her skills – and upper body strength – in good use. She’s competing at the upcoming world championships as an amatuer but has plans to go pro.

“I thought my years of sport were kind of over, so I had kind of given up that dream. And then coming to this gym, they reintroduced me to sport and I found out that I did have a place where I could still compete and be competitive and have these opportunities.”