Local non-profit group turns plastic bags into mats for homeless

What started as a small Facebook group has turned into an important resource for those experiencing homelessness in London, Ont.

Lori Ashe started the non-profit group, London Ontario - Reduce, Reuse and Recycle (LORRR) where volunteers use outer plastic milk bags and grocery bags to crochet into sleeping mats which are donated to local agencies.

“I thought ‘Oh, I’ll start a Facebook group and maybe 20 people will join and they will crochet them’ and here we are 1,800 members in the group now,” she said.

Ashe said they have given out at least 400 mats so far.

“I grew up with the phrase ‘Charity starts at home’ so I thought with the amount of people that have doubled on the streets since doing this…I wish I didn't have to do this but I’m glad that we could do this,” she said.

Many of their volunteers spend hours cutting bags, crocheting, and picking up and dropping off the mats at the Ark Aid Street Mission, Forgotten 519 and Project Hope.

“We actually laid on the floor to try them out and they’re very cushy and knowing that they’re at least off the ground and have some comfort, it makes us feel better,” said Carolyn Buckrell-Smith, a volunteer with LORRR.

With hundreds of people experiencing homelessness in the city, Ark Aid’s executive director said they appreciate the donations from this group as the need for resources continues to grow.

“We hand them out almost as fast as we receive them so we use the ones we get for the winter,” said Sarah Campbell. “It's not something that we hold and supply because people have a demand for them,"

The mats can also be rolled up into bags with a strap that makes them easier to carry.

“It elevates them a little bit off the ground, it keeps them dry and it keeps them warm,” said Karina Gardian, an outreach worker with Ark Aid. “When we go to encampments a lot of people in encampments have tents but they do tend to get wet when it rains so these mats are really beneficial for people in those situations.”

But the group’s work does not stop there. They also collect fleece and flannel to make hats and mittens, which are handed out in the winter months.

“Anything that we can do to keep our friends on the streets warm,” said Ashe.

The group is accepting outer milk bags and grocery bags.

Those looking to donate items to the group can contact them through their Facebook page.