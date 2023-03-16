Local nurse plans to vacation with big lottery win
A nurse from Springwater Township said she rarely plays the lottery, but paying an extra dollar for Encore numbers paid off with a $100,000 win.
Virginia Jones said she picked up a Lotto Max ticket for the January 10 draw at the Circle K on Bayfield Street in Barrie and, following the draw, asked her father-in-law to check it on the OLG app.
"He yelled, 'Oh my god, $100,000,' and I thought he was playing a joke," the 48-year-old health care worker said.
She decided to download the app to check it herself and was shocked to see it wasn't a joke.
"I will take a vacation with my husband and the rest will be invested," Jones said of her plans for her windfall.
She matched six of her seven Encore numbers in exact order to win the $100,000.
Encore offers 22 ways to win and can be played with most lottery games for an extra dollar. There are Encore draws daily.
The next Lotto Max draw is Friday, with an estimated $34 million up for grabs.
