Local officials issue 12 tickets for COVID-19 enforcement; 21 from provincial blitz

Ontario COVID-19 enforcement inspectors issued 21 tickets during their last blitz in Waterloo Region businesses, while bylaw handed out 12 more.

During the Friday COVID-19 Region of Waterloo update, Chair Karen Redman provided an update on enforcement in the area by the province and local authorities.

“Unfortunately, compliance has decreased,” she said.

The province found 42 per cent compliance with the 523 businesses they visited from March 11-16.

A total of 21 tickets, 77 formal warnings and 65 orders to comply were issued. The most notable problems they found were with screening, safety plans and eye protection.

Follow-up visits from provincial inspectors are expected.

Of the 12 tickets issued by Region of Waterloo officials, nine were from the period of March 18-24, while three were from the previous period but not reported until Friday.

Region of Waterloo issued one $240 ticket each at two public housing sites for face covering concerns.

Another $240 face covering ticket was handed out by Grand River Transit at the Waterloo Park ION station.

In the City of Waterloo, there were seven different tickets issued for gatherings at seven separate residences. Each ticket cost $880.

Meanwhile, one $880 ticket was issued at a residence in Kitchener.

EVO Kitchen in Cambridge was also handed an $880 ticket for screening and safety plan concerns.