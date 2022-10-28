Local officials make pitch to turn Ojibway lands into national park

Windsor’s Ward 1 Coun. Fred Francis appeared before a federal committee on behalf of the city Friday to discuss the proposed creation of the Ojibway National Urban Park.

Francis addressed the House of Commons Standing Committee on Environment and Sustainable Development Friday afternoon.

“Right now Ojibway, you have Ojibway, Ojibway Shores is federal land, municipal land and provincial land,” Francis told CTV News Windsor. “Having legislation move that under the auspices and authority of Parks Canada puts it under one roof, puts it under the authority of the federal government and protects it moving forward for all coming time.”

The committee is studying Windsor West MP Brian Masse’s private members Bill C-248, an act to amend the Canada National Parks Act to make way for the creation of the Ojibway National Urban Park of Canada.

Francis stressed concern that nothing would change with the designation alone, noting the proposal would combine several area parks into one national entity.

“It's not under on one roof, it's several jurisdictions,” he explained. “And I don't have to tell anyone that having one authority taking care of a significant part of land in the city, environmentally sensitive land, would be a whole lot better than having several.”

Francis continued, “The fear really is that the federal government just makes it a national urban park in name only, they issue a press release and there's no resources to go along with that.”

City officials want to see Ojibway Shores transferred to Parks Canada to allow the federal government to take control of the land as a park. Francis explained his message to the committee was to get it done sooner, rather than later.

“We want to make sure it moves into Parks Canada, we want the resources that that will bring and we want to continue to work with our federal and provincial partners to ensure that Ojibway is protected for decades to come, and we continue to grow the asset and make it better than it is today,” Francis said.

The proposed Ojibway National Urban Park would be over 900 acres and include Ojibway Park, Black Oak Heritage Park, the Tallgrass Prairie Park, Spring Garden Natural Area and the Ojibway Prairie Provincial Nature Reserve, along with Ojibway Shores, a 33-acre greenspace and the only undeveloped natural shoreline in Windsor-Detroit.

“Just imagine if Point Pelee was run by the city, the province and the federal government altogether, it wouldn't be the Point Pelee we know today.” Francis explained. “So essentially moving Ojibway into the purview of Parks Canada, having them operated like they do Point Pelee would be tremendous.”

Francis added, “Anyone who's grown up in this region knows how tremendous Point Pelee is, knows how we take advantage of that asset in our region. We're able and we have an opportunity, and I hope the federal government realizes this.”

For Francis, he’s looking ahead to the future, and hopes that the government will too.

“To make another significant investment similar to Point Pelee in Windsor, inside the heart of the city in an urban setting and you can only imagine 50 years from now, if we're able to achieve that today, or in the short run, 50 years from now, Windsorites will say, ‘Wow, amazing,’ and they’d be forever grateful to the federal government for moving in that direction,” he said.