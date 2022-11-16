Local parents and school boards prepare for more possible job action

Local school boards are once again preparing for the possibility of a strike by education workers.

The union that represents 55,000 Ontario education workers has filed a five-day notice to go back on strike meaning schools could be forced to close as early as Monday.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees’ (CUPE) said that despite “many late hour attempts to achieve a freely negotiated settlement,” talks with the provincial government once again “broke down.”

The government’s last public offer to education workers included an annual wage increase of 2.5 per cent for those making less than $43,000 and 1.5 per cent for the rest of the workforce.

TVDSB

In response, the Thames Valley District School Board has posted to social media saying “CUPE has notified TVDSB that a full withdrawal of service is possible beginning Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Negotiations will continue this week, and we are hopeful for a successful resolution. TVDSB will communicate the next steps in the coming days.”

LDCSB

The London District Catholic School Board issued a release Wednesday saying if a labour agreement has not been reached by Monday, all in-school classes will be cancelled and all LDCSB schools will be closed. Learning will be asynchronous.

The board says students should be their person belongings home Thursday as Friday is a PA in the LDCSB.

The board says starting Monday, daycare centres, before and after school programs, community use of schools, St. Patrick Adult and Continuing Education, Family Centres, co-op placements, after school tutoring and international language programs are also closed.

There will be no changes to students who are enrolled in virtual learning.

HPCDSB

In a notice sent out to parents, the Huron Perth Catholic District School Board is advising parents prepare for remote learning on Monday. "Chromebooks will be distributed to students today and tomorrow. It would be prudent to prepare for several more days of remote learning after Monday. Stay tuned for future updates. We ask for your continued prayers for our community."

LKDSB

In a statement posted on its website, the Lambton-Kent District School Board says if an atreement is not reached, all schools will be closed to students on Nov. 21.

Secondary Students

All students in secondary schools who are enrolled in in-person learning will transition to synchronous teacher-led remote learning on Monday, November 21, 2022 and for the duration of the strike action with a full withdrawal of services.

Elementary Students

All students in elementary schools who are enrolled in in-person learning will transition to asynchronous learning on Monday, November 21, 2022 and to synchronous learning on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 for the duration of the strike action with a full withdrawal of services.

Synchronous remote learning includes live, online teacher-led lessons. Students will receive instructions about their transition to synchronous virtual learning as per their typical means of school communication.

LKDSB elementary and secondary virtual learning programming will continue as scheduled, as well as off-site and online learning programs.

— With files from CTV News Toronto