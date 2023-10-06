Local parents react to Hockey Canada’s new dressing room policy for minors

New guidelines from Hockey Canada are switching up how minor hockey players change in the dressing room.

It’s all in an effort to make kids more comfortable.

“The whole purpose is to ensure that the dressing room is a safe environment,” said Phillip Mckee, executive director of the Ontario Hockey Federation.

For years, players could strip down before putting on their gear in the dressing room. But the new rule requires all hockey players to remain clothed inside the dressing room at all times, wearing shorts, a t-shirt or sports bra.

If a player needs to get fully undressed, they’ll have do so in a washroom.

“The most important is making every individual player in the game feel safe and inclusive when they show up at the rink,” Mckee said.

The rule also applies to showers, with players required to wear swimwear before getting in.

“Never once have I had a parent come to me and say anything,” said parent Danny Jagas.

Some hockey parents said the rule won’t change the way their kids get ready but they understand why the change was made.

“Maybe some children aren’t comfortable changing in the dressing room and it might just become a barrier for them so I think this might be a good step,” said Jagas.

A psychotherapist at CP Counselling Services said the dressing room can be a place of vulnerability.

“If you don’t feel and look like the group, it could put one of these minors squarely in the face of a traumatic experience,” said Anne Marie Gaudon.

Hockey Canada said it believes in fulfilling the needs of all players, regardless of gender identity, religious beliefs or body image.

The Ontario Hockey Federation said it has notified each of the minor hockey associations it governs and it’s up to the coaches to make sure the rules are followed.

“This is focused on education so if there is a situation where someone’s not wanting to follow the policy or does not follow the policy – we’ll work to support the association,” said Mckee.