A 60-year-old Windsor health care worker was among those who recently died related to COVID-19, Unifor announced Saturday.

In a news release, Unifor said its Local 2458 and the wider community began the New Year mourning the health care worker and union member Sheila Yakovishin.

“On behalf of our union, I express the deepest condolences to Sheila’s family and all those who knew and loved her. Unifor mourns with you, as we decry her preventable death,” said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President.

Yakovishin died on Dec. 31.

She worked at a downtown long-term care home for more than 30 years.

Unifor says the home has experienced a “severe” outbreak of COVID-19 with 82 residents and 38 staff having tested positive for the virus.

“These rising statistics of infections among workers in Windsor’s for-profit LTC centres are more than numbers. They are people like Sheila, with full lives to live, people who deserve like we all do, to come home safe from work,” said Tullio DiPonti, President of Unifor Local 2458.

Unifor says it has long campaigned to end for-profit driven care in the province and across the country.

As of Sunday, there are 20 long-term care homes in Windsor-Essex with COVID-19 outbreaks.