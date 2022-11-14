Local philanthropists matching donations up to $1.2 million for St. Mary's Hospital

Some local philanthropists are hoping they and the community will soon be donating a combined $2.4 million to a Kitchener hospital.

St. Mary's General Hospital announced Monday that Manfred and Penny Conrad would be matching community donations up to $1.2 million for diagnostic imaging at the hospital.

St. Mary's says they perform more than one million diagnostic tests annually, and while government funds day-to-day operations, community donations canhelp them get the most accurate results byhaving the best technology.

"Everyone who comes through our doors is required to undergo testing in order to receive an accurate diagnosis," said Susan Dusick, president and CEO of the hospital foundation, in a news release. "It is essential hospital staff can make this assessment swiftly to provide the patient with the best possible outcomes."

The Conrads have donated money to a number of organizations in the area, including to the Conrad Centre for the Performing Arts in Kitchener.