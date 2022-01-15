Local photography show featuring student work goes digital

A local high school art teacher has come up with a unique photography challenge for her students.

No matter the skill behind the lens, the works of 21 Sandwich Secondary students are on display for the community to enjoy.

“I kind of had a fear of the camera,” says Grade 11 student, Madison Vazzoler.

The 16-year-old picked up a camera for the first time in September.

“Back in September I wasn’t particularly good at photography. I was still working my way around working the camera. There were a lot of things I didn’t know how to do. But now that I actually know how to do things, I actually pick it up everyday and take photos,“ says Vazzoler.

A group of photography students from Sandwich Secondary school have been working on their shutterbug skills all semester.

“With photography you get to go out in the world and get to explore and get all the tiny little details on every single tree, flower everything,” says Grade 11 student, Jake Oliver.

Photography teacher Sanja Srdanov, says she’s always looking for opportunities for her students to showcase their talent.

“I’m always searching how to put their work out there and showcase it in the community and have parents and grandparents come and take a look at it,” says Srdanov.

So when the Leamington Arts Centre launched its amateur photo show, 21 of her students eagerly signed up.

“I was kind of nervous at first, I didn’t think any of the photos I took were good. We picked two photos to put in the gallery and it’s my first gallery so I’m kind of excited to see what was going to happen,” says Vazzoler.

But just as the show was set to open, another round of restrictions closed the doors to the gallery forcing the show to go digital.

“It’s online, but there’s a whole different experience from going to the show opening and closing reception, awards reception, get to meet the jury and talk to the director of the gallery. It’s a huge social event for them,” says Srdanov.

“It kind of sucked because I was really hoping to see the exhibit in person,” says Vazzoler.

Judging will occur on Jan. 22 and winners will be announced soon after. In the meantime, the students are trying to make the best of the virtual show.

“Because there is a virtual tour, maybe more people can see it now than if it was in person,” says Oliver.

“Maybe moving forward in the future they should have that link as well because you can send the link to your grandparents overseas or wherever and they can have the experience of going through it as well,” says Srdanov.