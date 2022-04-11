Local police services receive more than $9.3 million toward safety initiatives

The Ontario government is investing more than $9.3 million into local police to help services better “safeguard their local communities.”

Police services boards in Windsor, Essex, LaSalle and Chatham-Kent have each received grants for safety initiatives a part of the province’s Community Safety and Policing Grant Program.

“Community safety is a top priority, and our government has been strengthening our justice system to protect communities and hold offenders accountable,” Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said in a news release. “This investment is another way we are helping police services address local challenges and improve the well-being of the people they serve. Whether to combat the opioid crisis, share intelligence, or prevent violent crime, this funding will make a difference in all corners of Ontario.”

The program helped fund more than 147 projects across the province focusing on local and provincial priorities including gun and gang violence, sexual violence and harassment, human trafficking, mental health and addictions and hate-motivated crime.

Windsor Police Service Board has received more than $5.3 million for the following initiatives:

Community Outreach and Support Team, Situation Table and Mobile Crisis Rapid Response Team - $1,489,629: The funding will help the Community Outreach and Support Team (COAST) Windsor Situation Table and Mobile Crisis Rapid Response Team (MCRRT) to work together to provide supports to people experiencing mental health and addictions related to crisis (or who are at risk of facing one) and connecting individuals to appropriate resources.

Problem Oriented Policing Unit - $3,837,684: Windsor Police Service will use the funding to enhance its Problem Oriented Policing (POP) Unit which focuses on crime prevention, law enforcement, provides assistance to victims of crime, public order maintenance, emergency response and helps facilitate referrals to various health/social programs.

The Chatham-Kent Police Services Board was granted $2,079,731 toward the following project:

Community Mobilization Section - $2,079,731: Funds will be used to expand capacity and support the work of Chatham-Kent Police Service’s Community Mobilization Section, a program that promotes a holistic approach to community safety. The team works with multiple community agencies in addressing social issues in the community.

The Essex Police Services Board Received $1,250,649 toward its initiative involving crisis response:

Mobile Crisis Rapid Response Team and Mental Health Response Unit and Youth Crisis Rapid Response – $1,250,649: This is an existing police co-response model with Essex County OPP which encompasses its crisis response. The Mental Health Crisis Team responds to calls from people who have suspected mental health, addictions and other crises. Their experiences and education assist with de-escalating situations using advanced skills training, an understanding of mental health and expertise in dealing with traumatic events.

The LaSalle Police Service Board received $674,388 for the following initiatives:

Community Outreach and Support Team Officer – $337,500: The funding will help LaSalle police continue its critical mental health support initiative. The new Community Outreach and Support Team (COAST) will include an experienced police officer partnered with a qualified Community Crisis Social Worker from Hotel-Dieu Grace Health Care to conduct in-home assessments and help individuals with chronic and persistent mental health concerns, those who have been victimized, and those who have frequent contacts with police and hospitals.

Traffic Enforcement Unit Coordinator - $336,888: Funding will help provide the LaSalle Police Service’s Traffic Enforcement Unit with tools and resources to enable the deployment of frontline officers when and where they are needed most to support traffic management and road safety.

The investment will be allocated over a three-year period: 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25. In addition to the community safety initiatives, the province has invested in a number of policing projects across the province, all of which can be viewed on the Government of Ontario website.