Local pro boxer is taking a jab at the history books

A 29-year-old professional boxer from Sherwood Park will be competing for a Canadian title, even though she has only been in the ring for a few years.

“Sometimes I look at it and think, ‘I’ve only been doing this for four years,’ but then I know that it’s been four hard years,” said Mikenna Tansley. “We haven’t taken our foot off the gas pedal.”

Outside of the ring, Tansley is a graphic designer.

“I’ve got two passions in life and you know, when I first started people said I’m going to have to choose between one of the other and I’ve just been trying to prove them all wrong,” said Tansley.

Tansley only has three pro fights under her belt and has fought on world-champion Jelena Mrdjenovich’s last two cards. She is now going to fight for the Canadian title in the bantamweight division.

“I’m so confident she’s going to win this title,” said John Mendonca, Tansley’s coach. “She’s going to bring back history and she’ll be the fastest girl to do it.”

Tansley will be up against Shelley Barnett from Ontario in the title fight, though it will not be in Alberta or Ontario.

“With all the restrictions because of COVID the U.S. is a little easier to fight in,” said Tansley.

The fight is set for June 19 outside Chicago and will have 2,000 people in attendance.

“It’s definitely a record-setting fight,” said Tansley. “It’s a huge opportunity and we’re really looking forward to it because we’re ready for it, we’ve prepared and we’ve trained.”

She plans to rely on defence in the fight, an important skill she said she learned while playing as a goalie in Midget AAA hockey.

She will have to take five COVID-19 tests and quarantine when she gets back to Canada. Despite that, she is excited to get to compete.

“It’s incredible, I’d be lying if I didn’t say I have the heebie jeebies,” said Tansley. “No other girls have gone out of Canada to box for a Canadian title.”

