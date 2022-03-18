Local radio stations launch spring drive for food banks in Simcoe County

Two local radio stations have launched a food drive supporting the many food banks across Simcoe County.

CTV's radio partners Pure Country 106 and Bounce 104.1 were in Orillia Thursday for the Feeding Families Spring Food Drive.

They were set up at The Sharing Place Food Centre for their first of four stops, drawing attention to the growing need for donations.

"Every month, we see an increase in our demand. We're looking for the community to respond with contributions, whether it's through financial donations or food donations, that can directly benefit our community members," said Chris Peacock, The Sharing Place Food Centre executive director.

Trina Duncan, Pure Country's program director, said the growing need was a big reason they decided to hold a food drive in the spring.

"We knew the need for a food drive at this time of the year was becoming more and more apparent," Duncan said.

"We're so used to doing our food drive in the holiday season, but this year we decided that it would be more beneficial to the communities around us if we launched a spring food drive.

"Especially now that inflation has increased so much, there are so many people who are finding themselves in need of food, clothes or housing."

Peacock couldn't be more grateful for the two radio stations stepping up to show their support.

"It's great to be able to have organizations like Pure Country and Bounce create that awareness and let the community know they're able to support food banks across Simcoe County," Peacock said.

"Financial donations allow us to buy more food to be able to support individuals that have minimal incomes."

Feeding Families heads to the Midland Food Bank next Thursday with the help of its sponsor, Georgian Chevrolet.

The food drive also stops at the Wasaga Beach Food Bank on March 31 and the Barrie Food Bank on April 5.

Everything raised in each community stays in that community.