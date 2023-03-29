Local realtor’s charity program continues to raise substantial funds for the community

The Manor Realty “Keys of Hope" fundraising program is celebrating another successful year.

The campaign has raised over $100,000 for local charities since it began in 2018.

Manor Realty agents put aside a percentage of their yearly sales for the cause.

On Wednesday, $19,125 (representing the funds raised from agent sales in 2022) was presented to local organizations that serve the homeless, feed children at schools and support youth at-risk organizations.

"Let's face it the real estate industry has been very good to us and we need to give back to our community where we are part of this great city and county and we think it’s important,” Rob Agnew, manager at Manor Realty in Windsor and member of the company’s Keys of Hope fundraising team, said.

This year’s beneficiaries are:

Street Angels Leamington and Windsor Soup Program (The Soup Shack)

The Inn of Windsor

Leone House

Student Food Programs at Westgate Public, Immaculate Conception Catholic Elementary, Marlborough Public, St. Angela Catholic Elementary and Coronation Public

More information about the Keys of Hope program and the local charities it supports is available online.