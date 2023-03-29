Local realtor’s charity program continues to raise substantial funds for the community
The Manor Realty “Keys of Hope" fundraising program is celebrating another successful year.
The campaign has raised over $100,000 for local charities since it began in 2018.
Manor Realty agents put aside a percentage of their yearly sales for the cause.
On Wednesday, $19,125 (representing the funds raised from agent sales in 2022) was presented to local organizations that serve the homeless, feed children at schools and support youth at-risk organizations.
"Let's face it the real estate industry has been very good to us and we need to give back to our community where we are part of this great city and county and we think it’s important,” Rob Agnew, manager at Manor Realty in Windsor and member of the company’s Keys of Hope fundraising team, said.
This year’s beneficiaries are:
- Street Angels Leamington and Windsor Soup Program (The Soup Shack)
- The Inn of Windsor
- Leone House
- Student Food Programs at Westgate Public, Immaculate Conception Catholic Elementary, Marlborough Public, St. Angela Catholic Elementary and Coronation Public
More information about the Keys of Hope program and the local charities it supports is available online.
-
City of Vancouver considering requiring grant recipients to be 'respectful' in order to get fundingVancouver city council has asked staff to shape a policy that would require grant recipients to engage with officials in a "respectful manner," a move that one political scientist says suggests an attempt to prevent or punish criticism.
-
'Serious labour shortage' holding Alberta's tourism sector back: industry advocatesAlberta's tourism sector has a "serious labour shortage" that can threaten its long-term viability, a new labour study has found.
-
Broadway Plan moves full speed ahead, council votes against pace-of-change policyVancouver city council has voted overwhelmingly against a new policy that was meant to slow down the rate of redevelopment for the Broadway Plan.
-
Police release images, video of suspect wanted in assault outside law courtsWinnipeg police have released images and video of a man wanted in connection with an assault in front of the Law Courts building earlier this month.
-
Progressive Conservative Party of Sask. alleges takeover attempt by political rivalThe Progressive Conservative (PC) Party of Saskatchewan made allegations of a takeover attempt by a political rival on Wednesday. The PC party claims the new Saskatchewan United Party had been interested in a merger but the attempt failed.
-
Why is there no cell service on the TTC? Riders say it could increase safetyThe Toronto Transit Commission signed a deal in 2012 to provide cellular service on the subway network, but over a decade later, few are able to make a call in an emergency—something the TTC board members, riders and parents say has to change in the wake of the death of Gabriel Magalhaes.
-
NB Power and Ontario Power Generation talk Point Lepreau partnershipNB Power is pitching a new partnership with an Ontario electrical utility, which could include management or ownership of Atlantic Canada’s only nuclear generating plant.
-
'A freeze response of shock': Expert weighs in on bystanders not stepping in during fatal Vancouver stabbingAfter a man was fatally stabbed outside of a Vancouver Starbucks in front of dozens of witnesses, video of the attack is circulating on social media, raising questions about why nobody stepped in to help.
-
City, province likely to see funding for new $4B Indigenous housing strategyA $4 billion federal housing strategy targeting urban and rural Indigenous communities, outlined in the Liberal government’s Budget 2023, will likely lead to housing projects here in Winnipeg and Manitoba.