Local regions lowering minimum age for COVID-19 vaccinations

The minimum age for COVID-19 vaccinations in several public health regions has dropped to 70 including Middlesex-London, Elgin-Oxford, Grey-Bruce and Sarnia-Lambton.

On Sunday, Ontario announced that as of Monday morning it was opening up bookings for anyone born in 1951 or earlier in the following public health regions: Hamilton, Grey Bruce, Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington, Lambton Public Health, Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District, Niagara Region, Ottawa, Peel, Simcoe-Muskoka, Timiskaming and York Region.

Monday morning, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) and Southwestern Public Health announced they were doing the same, effective immediately.

“Our priority has been to get the vaccine into arms as quickly as we can and with a growing number of those over the age of 75 having received their first dose, the time is right to invite those who are between the ages of 70 and 74 to make their appointments,” said Dr. Chris Mackie of the MLHU in a statement.

Health officials are expecting high demand and those hoping to book an appointment are encouraged to book online and check the site again each morning if they aren't able to book.

Residents in London, Middlesex, St. Thomas, Elgin and Oxford can book by visiting covidvaccinelm.ca or callin 226-289-3560, though high call volumes may make it difficult to get through.

For information on how to book an appointment in regions using the provincial system in details can be found here.

The expansion comes as the province reported 2,448 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 10 more deaths attributed to the virus.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 124 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death over the weekend.

- With files from CTV Toronto