Local residents get out to beat the heat, follow public health guidelines

Residents across Southwestern Ontario were out beating the heat and making sure to follow public health guidelines in place too.

The beach at Guelph Lake Conservation Area was one of many busy outdoor locations on the scorching hot Sunday.

Many beachgoers told CTV News they didn’t mind the early taste of summer.

“It’s always a nice breeze here and the water is calm to take the paddle boards out,” one beachgoer said. “We come in, come back out, bring a picnic, and some cold drinks.”

The Grand River Conservation Authority is reminding the public that conservation areas are operating with a reduced capacity and guests are required to follow all public health guidelines.

Despite not everyone having a mask on, beachgoers say they still felt safe.

“We try to take precautions, walk around people when you can,” one beachgoer said. “It is a crowd though, that’s for sure.”

Victoria Park in Kitchener was also another busy spot on Sunday with people looking to run through the water and stop off at the ice cream truck.

City staff are also urging residents to limit time on splash pads to 20 minutes and allow others to use them safely too.