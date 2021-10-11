Local restaurants frustrated with province’s capacity limits

Local restaurant and bar owners are frustrated after being excluded from the province’s list of venues that are allowed to operate at full capacity.

“We are checking vaccine passports. I’m not saying it’s impossible to catch it but I think we need a break,” Jean Cojocariu, owner of The Falls Road Pub said.

The pub is currently operating at around 50 per cent capacity.

“I am worried about the winter,” Cojocariu said. “I think surviving all winter with 32 seats inside could be tough.”

On Oct. 9, the provincial government announced that it is “cautiously lifting” capacity restrictions at places like sports and concert venues, theatres and racing tracks.

‘We think we could operate very safely at full capacity,” said Christa Bailey, a server at ZAZ Bistro in Cambridge.

Bailey said the new guidelines aren’t fair because physical distancing won’t be necessary at venues operating under lifted restrictions.

“It’s more cramped in the stadium. So yeah it’s frustrating,” Bailey said.

The ministry of health says restrictions can be adjusted for restaurants and bars that weren’t included in the redesigned framework.

“The chief medical officer of health will continue to monitor the data and evaluate when it may be safe to consider lifting in other settings that require proof of vaccination,” Denis Murphy, a spokesperson with the ministry of health said.

Paul Bognar, president of Service Inspired Restaurants (SIR Corp) said restaurant owners and managers have been invited for a meeting with Heritage, Sport Tourism and Culture Minister Lisa MacLeod on Tuesday.