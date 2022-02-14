Local restaurants loving Valentine's Day 'long weekend' business

Restaurateurs at some of Windsor’s most romantic places say this year’s Valentine’s Day falling on a Monday has made for a pleasant “long weekend” of business.

Some places say they’ve had to turn many customers away, suggesting a week-long celebration of love to continue bolstering sales.

“It was crazy,” says Mezzo owner Filip Rocca. “I think Saturday we turned away about 200 people!”

Rocca encourages anyone looking to celebrate Valentine’s Day not to be discouraged if last minute arrangements couldn’t be made. “We had a crazy weekend to start and tonight is looking really busy as well,” Rocca adds February 14 should be celebrated year round. “It should be every day really!”

Walk-in’s are welcome at Spago in South Windsor where serving up a Valentine’s vibe is part of cultural tradition.

“It’s a day of romance and who doesn’t like romance,” says co-owner Peter Vitti.

Vitti says Valentine’s Day can be traced back to Ancient Rome, making the Day of Love near and dear to staff and customers at the authentic Italian cuisine restaurant.

“To be quite honest, this Valentine’s is a little bit different,” Vitti admits. “There’s no doubt about it, being on a Monday, it helps!”

Spago event co-ordinator Taylor Giorgi says being able to facilitate actual face-to-face connections between people is really nice after indoor dining was prohibited last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“After a year of people not being able to be super social together this is a wonderful event for us to be able to have,” Giorgi adds. “We’re really excited to have people back and be celebrating love. It honestly feels normal and it honestly has been a long time since it’s felt that way.”

Caesars Windsor is also celebrating Valentine’s Day, opening the doors to Nero’s Steakhouse early this week for the special occasion.

“It’s perfect for any special occasion but for Valentine’s Day it really is the perfect spot,” according to manager of public relations and communications, Susanne Tomkins.

Tomkins says the restaurant is typically open Wednesday through Sunday, adding she believes Nero’s one of the best places in Windsor for romance.

“It’s a really intimate setting and our service is above and beyond,” she says. “It is the most romantic setting on Valentine’s Day.”