Local restaurants slam province’s decision to lift capacity restrictions for only some venues

Restaurants and bars have been excluded from the list of venues in Ontario that are allowed again to operate at full capacity.

The change has triggered an outpouring of anger in the restaurant industry.

“Don’t politicians eat out? I don’t know what to say,” says Nick Pontikis, owner of Thanasis Olympus Greek Restaurant.

The owner of WKND hospitality is equally frustrated.

“Like the Toronto Blue Jays, I just think they just have a voice in Toronto and they have someone pushing for them or lobbying for them,” Matt Komsa tells CTV News.

The provincial government re-wrote the COVID-19 restriction playbook last week, lifting capacity limits and sporting facilities and concert venues, like the Colosseum at Caesars Windsor.

In a statement to CTV News, Susanne Tomkins says:

“We are evaluating our ability to manage different capacity restrictions of this magnitude within one location. Please stay tuned for reopening announcements as we work through the details from last Friday’s announcement from the province.”

Restaurants will still need to maintain two metres of physical distancing for patrons.

“We’ve had to turn down a few larger parties because they wanted to bring in 75 people. Well that kills my whole capacity and I can’t let any people come in,” says Pontikis.

“I’m not sure they’re looking at the small businesses like a lot of other businesses that have been suffering for 18 months,” adds Komsa.

Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease specialist says Ontario could re-examine the restrictions.

“I don’t see an issue for example if restaurants were able to put more people in indoor venue just like I have no issue with stadiums putting more people into their indoor venues,” Dr. Bogoch says. “If things appear to be headed in the wrong direction, you have to pivot quickly.”

On Tuesday, the government convened an emergency meeting with members of the restaurant industry.

Pontikis is hopeful changes could be on the way.

“The pressure that the restaurant association is placing on the policy makers we’ll see full capacity in restaurants very soon.”