With the announcement of dining restriction changes, restaurants in Waterloo Region and across the province are now welcoming more customers inside and outside.

Expanded limits for dining establishments in the orange and red zones were announced on Friday and came into effect Saturday.

These include outdoor seating being allowed, and restaurants in the red zone can now seat fifty per cent capacity inside, with a cap at 50 people total for establishments that have the proper space.

Up until this point, only 10 people could eat inside red zone restaurants, a cap that applied to even larger establishments as well.

Megan Stover of Charcoal Group of Restaurants says reservations filled up quickly at Waterloo's Bauer Kitchen leading up to and following the announcement.

"We've been full at capacity for over a week," she said. "We've been booking at least a week in advance in our restaurants."

Bauer customer Karin McNabb says she is looking forward to the day when eating out feels more like it used to.

"Just the ambince of having a bigger and busier restaurant adds to the excitement of the evening," she said.

In orange zones, the cap for people allowed inside to eat stands at 100 people.

This rule applies restaurants in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph now, where diners like the Delamares are able to celebrate both 20 years together and the increased limits.

"We can do our part to enjoy our evening together but also be able to keep these businesses going because they're hugely important for our city and our economy," said Sandy Delamare.

Stover notes that, with Charcoal Group restaurants in different zones across Ontario, they can now bring more employees back to work.

"It's not just about the impact on our team, but also about the impact on all the small breweries and produce supplies and wineries that we have worked so closely with over the years and are such a valuable part of our business," she said. "They're going to be impacted by this expansion as well."

In the grey zone of Toronto, restaurants who haven't been able to offer indoor dining since Oct. 10 are allowed to serve people outdoors again starting Saturday.