Local retailer pleads guilty to attempted murder in St. Mary’s attack

A 37-year-old London man pleaded guilty to attempted murder in connection with a stabbing St. Mary’s, Ont.

Derek Boyd was arrested by London police last February just a few hours after a woman was stabbed in front of Little Falls Public School.

The woman was taken to London Hospital where she underwent immediate surgery.

Her identity is being protected by the courts.

Boyd owned two fitness nutrition businesses in London and is well-known in the area fitness community.

His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 30.