Local schools closed Friday as education workers hold mass walk out

Several schools across Simcoe County, Muskoka, and York Region are closed Friday as Ontario education workers walk off the job.

On Thursday, OPSEU announced its members would protest Friday in solidarity with the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which has been unable to reach a contract deal with the Ontario government.

On Friday morning, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said in response to CUPE’s illegal strike action.

“Immediately following the proclamation of the Keeping Students in Class Act, we filed a submission to the Ontario Labour Relations Board in response to CUPE’s illegal strike action.

“Proceedings started last night and will continue today,” said Lecce.



“Nothing matters more right now than getting all students back in the classroom, and we will use every tool available to us to do so,” he said.

BOARDS CONFIRM SCHOOLS CLOSED FRI., NOV. 4

CUPE represents various employee groups at Ontario school boards, including custodians, early childhood educators, education assistants, and school administration staff.

There are 1,900 OPSEU members in Simcoe County, including educational assistants, IT workers, office clerical staff, child and youth workers, and board office administration staff.

Despite the Ministry of Education telling school boards to make every effort to keep schools open, most say it's just not possible without education support staff.

Some school boards said students would shift to online learning Friday, while others hope for a resolution between the union and province, asking students to tackle independent work in the interim.

CUPE said it would continue strike action "until further notice," giving the impression schools could be closed into next week.

However, with the situation up in the air, school boards and parents are left scrambling to make contingency plans.

CUPE hasn't budged in its fight for an 11.7 per cent increase, which equals about $3.25 more an hour.

Education workers could face steep fines for defying the new legislation, known as Bill 28, while the union could face a $500,000 fine.

Protestors are gathering outside MPP Andrea Khanjin's office at 237 Mapleview Drive East in Barrie, MPP Doug Downey's office at 20 Bell Farm Road in Barrie, MPP Brian Saunderson's offices at 7317 Highway 26 in Stayner and 180 Parsons Road in Alliston. They will also be at MPP Jill Dunlop's office at 320 King Street in Midland.