Local soccer fans celebrate Canadian success

Canadian soccer fans gathered at the Edelweiss Tavern in Kitchener to watch the men's national soccer team punch its ticket to the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1986, after defeating Jamaica 4-0 on Sunday.

Canada entered the game undefeated on home turf and continued the streak.

A mix of young and old soccer fans gathered at Edelweiss Tavern. Some said they remembered the last world cup appearance in 1986, where Canada lost all three games and failed to score a goal. Some are already expressing high hopes for the team in Qatar in November.

Canada beat Jamaica in front of a crowd of 30,000 at BMO Field in Toronto. The world cup begins November 21, 2022 in Qatar.