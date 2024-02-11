Local state of emergency in Cape Breton ends

The state of local emergency in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality has come to an end after the area saw historic amounts of snowfall last weekend.

In a post to Facebook on Sunday, the municipality said the state of emergency came to an end at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

The municipality declared the state of emergency after a vote from council on Feb. 4 as a result of the historic snowfall that hit parts of Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

All Cape Breton Victoria Regional Centre for Education schools will be opening on Monday after being closed last week due to the snow and state of emergency.

“Sidewalks are not cleared on the streets approaching many schools. Motorists should be aware, and use extreme caution around students walking to school and or waiting for buses,” read the release.

The CBVRCE says some bus schedules may still be affected, and schools will communicate details “where applicable.”

City Hall will reopen on Monday, while municipal facilities like arenas opened on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Cape Breton University is also slated to reopen on Monday.

Solid waste curbside collection will also begin on Monday morning for anyone who missed Saturday, although trucks will only be picking up on roads that are wide enough for them.

Transit Cape Breton will not be operating Monday, as the municipality says roadways are not yet wide enough for buses to operate, or for riders to stand on the roadside safely. Handi-Trans will be operating Monday.

The CBRM reported over 100 cm of snow in some areas, leaving some residents trapped in their homes for days.

The municipality has since been working to clean up the snow and dig residents out of their homes, and says road clearing and widening efforts will continue.

An additional weather statement was also issued for CBRM for Tuesday and Wednesday.

