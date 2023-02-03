Local state of emergency lifted in Campbell River weeks after landslide

A local state of emergency that was issued in Campbell River, B.C., following a landslide in mid-January has been lifted, the city announced Friday.

No one was injured in the landslide, which occurred on Jan. 17, but dozens of residents were forced from their homes, and the parking area of an apartment building was significantly damaged.

The local state of emergency was declared the same day, as the city hired engineering consulting firm WSP to conduct a preliminary geotechnical assessment of the landslide area.

On Friday, the city said that geotechnical assessment had been completed and that the city acted on some recommendations included in the assessment to ensure public safety.

The assessment included immediate, short-term and long-term recommendations on how to keep the area secure.

The city says it acted on the immediate recommendations, such as cleaning up debris and commissioning a structural engineering assessment for two apartment buildings that were damaged in the slide.

The city says it is still considering the other recommendations, such as commissioning a more detailed geotechnical and hydrological assessment of the slope – beyond where the landslide occurred – and educating city staff and residents on the potential causes and hazards associated with landslides.

"It is noted that the slope is private property and that the city’s involvement in medium and long-term recommendations has not been defined," said the municipality in its release.

The full geotechnical assessment completed by WSP can be found on the City of Campbell River website.

"The geotechnical report provides a foundation of information that confirms the necessary steps have been taken by the city to support public safety following this event," said Campbell River Mayor Kermit Dahl in the release.

"The city appreciates the incredible response and support of the emergency services, the Strathcona Regional District Emergency Support Service program, and all the volunteers and businesses who contributed their time and services during the response and recovery efforts," he said.